Medical staffer at Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital tests positive for coronavirus

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. – A member of the medical staff at Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital has tested positive for coronavirus.

Officials say that the employee is currently in isolation at home, and they are working with the Virginia Department of Health to communicate with anyone who may have had contact with the patient.

According to the statement, officials are also looking at potential exposure to other staff members and say they will be tested if necessary.

“We are doing all we can to prevent further spread by using best practices and protective equipment to keep our employees, physicians and the community safe,” said Faith O’Neil, marketing and public relations consultant for Sentara.

It is unclear if this is the case already reported in Halifax County. As of Tuesday at noon, there are 297 total cases in Virginia.