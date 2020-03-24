Gleaning for the World creates prayer group to encourage people during pandemic

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Praying through the Pandemic.

Gleaning for the World is offering a spiritual outlet for people as the coronavirus spreads.

The organization has created a Facebook group pledging to pray for the next 30 days.

Those who join the Facebook group will see a prayer and scripture.

So far, more than 200 people have joined.

“Prayer is really important to us as well as community. So, what started out as sending daily emails for 30 days of prayer we decided to start a Facebook group to invite as many people as possible to join us,” Teresa Davis, communications director, said.