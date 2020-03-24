Goodwill stores closing due to coronavirus, donation centers to remain open

ROANOKE, Va. – Goodwill stores will be closed starting Tuesday evening to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

However, you can still donate all of the clothes and other things you find in your house will spring cleaning while quarantining.

Stpre donations centers will be open Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Attended donations centers not located at stores will accept donations from Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.