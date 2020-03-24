Local barber shops brace for mandated closure

New restrictions on local businesses are having wide-ranging impacts, including on local barber shops and other personal care businesses, which all have to close starting at midnight Tuesday night to follow the governor’s order.

Jim Lloyd, the owner of Lloyd’s Barber Shop in Rural Retreat, said the loss of business is going to be rough, but he’s going to try to push through it.

He hates that he has to close, but he said it makes sense if it means that no one will get sick from being in his shop, which is also a center of the community.

“I’ve already had phone calls saying we don’t know what we’re going to do or where we’re going to hang out. I think, just like me, people are all kind of shocked,” Lloyd said.

Like many other personal care businesses, he’s squeezing in appointments through the end of the day Tuesday before he has to close.