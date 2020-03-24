51ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1554.

51ºF

Local News

Roanoke pastor returns after getting stuck in Peru due to coronavirus

Spears said this experience won’t stop him from going back to Peru.

Magdala Louissaint, Lynchburg Bureau Reporter

Tags: Roanoke
Pastor Rodney Spears of Brentwood Baptist Church back in Star City after getting stuck in Peru for an extra week.
Pastor Rodney Spears of Brentwood Baptist Church back in Star City after getting stuck in Peru for an extra week. (WSLS)

ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke pastor is back home after getting stuck in Peru.

Pastor Rodney Spears of Brentwood Baptist Church went there for ministry and on his last day there, was told things would be shutting down.

Spears had planned to fly out of the country on March 16, but ended up staying an extra week.

At one point, he was told he wouldn’t be able to get back to Roanoke until May 8.

“It's wonderful to be back. I tell you I kind of got emotional when I finally realized I'd be coming back last night,” Spears said.

Spears said this experience won’t stop him from going back to Peru.

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: