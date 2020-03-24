Roanoke pastor returns after getting stuck in Peru due to coronavirus

ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke pastor is back home after getting stuck in Peru.

Pastor Rodney Spears of Brentwood Baptist Church went there for ministry and on his last day there, was told things would be shutting down.

Spears had planned to fly out of the country on March 16, but ended up staying an extra week.

At one point, he was told he wouldn’t be able to get back to Roanoke until May 8.

“It's wonderful to be back. I tell you I kind of got emotional when I finally realized I'd be coming back last night,” Spears said.

Spears said this experience won’t stop him from going back to Peru.