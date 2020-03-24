Virginia Dept. of Education answers questions after schools ordered to close for rest of school year

RICHMOND, Va. – The Virginia Department of Education is answering your questions after Gov. Ralph Northam ordered that all schools close for the rest of the school year.

Here are a few questions that the department answered. For more answers, click here:

Does the Governor’s order to close schools apply to preschools?

If the program is located in a school, it is included in the Governor’s order to close schools.

Does the Governor’s order apply to daycares?

No. Child care centers should make closure decisions in coordination with local health departments.

How are SATs impacted?

The CollegeBoard is canceling the May 2, SAT, as well as makeup exams for the March 14 test. The College Board will provide future testing opportunities as soon as possible.

What is the impact on AP testing?

The CollegeBoard is providing free remote learning resources to students by AP teachers starting Wednesday, March 25. Face-to-face exams will no longer take place. Instead, students will take a 45-minute online free-response exam at home that will only include topics and skills that most AP students and teachers covered by early March.