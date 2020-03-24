WATCH: Gov. Northam’s March 24 Virginia coronavirus update
Northam spoke at 2 p.m.
RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Ralph Northam gave daily address at 2 p.m. on Tuesday. He announced that starting Wednesday, he’ll only be giving an update on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 2 p.m., unless there’s a major update to report.
March 24 Gov. Northam Coronavirus update
Right now, there are 300 cases across Virginia.
On Tuesday, Northam announced that certain non-essential business will be required to close at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday.
On Saturday, Northam announced that testing criteria for coronavirus would be altered to give additional priority to medical professionals who have treated coronavirus patients and to those in longterm care facilities.
During Tuesday’s update, Northam announced a ban in Virginia on gatherings more than 10 people.
