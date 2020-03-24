59ºF

Local News

WATCH: Gov. Northam’s March 24 Virginia coronavirus update

Northam spoke at 2 p.m.

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Gov. Ralph Northam giving his coronavirus update on March 24, 2020.
RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Ralph Northam gave daily address at 2 p.m. on Tuesday. He announced that starting Wednesday, he’ll only be giving an update on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 2 p.m., unless there’s a major update to report.

Right now, there are 300 cases across Virginia.

On Tuesday, Northam announced that certain non-essential business will be required to close at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday.

On Saturday, Northam announced that testing criteria for coronavirus would be altered to give additional priority to medical professionals who have treated coronavirus patients and to those in longterm care facilities.

During Tuesday’s update, Northam announced a ban in Virginia on gatherings more than 10 people.

