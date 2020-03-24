‘We cannot sustain the losses we are experiencing’: Salem smoothie shop closes doors
SALEM, Va. – A Salem smoothie spot is closing its doors.
The owners of Fruitions announced on Monday they were closing the restaurant due to a revenue drop amid coronavirus-prompted business closings.
Co-owners Larry and Kathy Sultze added that the uncertainty of when Roanoke College students would return factored into the decision. Additionally, they said, “the continued uncertainty with the college’s plans for our space” was also a factor.
Fruitions was in business for six years and for five years as Elderberry’s prior to that.
Read the full statement here:
"It is with a very heavy heart that we must inform you that we will no longer be able to keep Fruitions open. We have seen revenues drop to the point that we cannot sustain the losses we are experiencing. Further, with no obvious timeline for Roanoke College students to return and the continued uncertainty with the college’s plans for our space we have decided to cease operations.Larry and Kathy Sultze
