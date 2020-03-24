WSLS 10 partnering with area faith leaders for Prayers for Hope phone bank

FINCASTLE, Va. – During these times of uncertainty many people are looking for hope and turning to faith.

That’s why on Wednesday, from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., WSLS 10 is partnering with area faith leaders to help host Prayers for Hope.

Staff at Fincastle Baptist Church spent Tuesday morning setting up tables where a dozen leaders from different denominations from all over the WSLS 10 viewing area will answer calls from the community.

You’ll be able to call anonymously and speak to a pastor, rabbi or priest and ask questions, have them can pray for you and your family, or just have someone to talk with.

“I think during this time people are looking for hope. People are wondering what is hope. Somebody taught me a long time ago that hope is holding on, praying expectantly. Holding on, praying expectantly and that’s why I’m so excited to partner with Channel 10 and area pastors and faith,” said Fincastle Senior Pastor Kevin Cummings.

Starting Wednesday at 4 p.m., you can call 540-600-3300.