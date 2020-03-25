35-year-old Lynchburg man charged with child sex crimes

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A Lynchburg man has been arrested on several sex crimes, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say they arrested Federico Ugalde, 35, for three counts of carnal knowledge of a juvenile, two counts of sexual battery and one count of using an electronic device to solicit sex with a juvenile.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending. Authorities say Ugalde is being held without bond.