35-year-old Lynchburg man charged with child sex crimes

Additional charges pending

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Producer

Federico Ugalde is facing several sex crime charges
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A Lynchburg man has been arrested on several sex crimes, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say they arrested Federico Ugalde, 35, for three counts of carnal knowledge of a juvenile, two counts of sexual battery and one count of using an electronic device to solicit sex with a juvenile.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending. Authorities say Ugalde is being held without bond.

