Another coronavirus case confirmed in Southwest Virginia

Washington County resident got COVID-19 through international travel

Ashley Curtis, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Coronavirus, Southwest Virginia, Health
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. – The Virginia Department of Health says a Washington County person in their 60s has the new coronavirus (COVID-19).

The person contracted COVID-19 through international travel and there isn’t any concern over local community contacts, according to the VDH. They say the person is self-isolating at home.

This is the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Virginia’s Mount Rogers health district. Click here for a map of VDH’s health regions and districts.

