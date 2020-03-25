Botetourt County man facing arson charge, charges pending for stolen motorcycles, trailers, mower

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – A Botetourt County man is facing an arson charge in connection with a 2019 fire and there are additional charges pending after deputies found stolen property at his home, including several motorcycles.

Timothy Blankenship, 54, of Blue Ridge, is facing an arson charge with other charges pending.

Deputies served a paper at his home in the 2800 block of Blue Ridge Blvd on Tuesday. A family member invited deputies into the home where they found several things that had been reported stolen in Botetourt County and surrounding areas, according to the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office. There was stolen property outside the home too.

The Sheriff’s Office says they found motorcycles, a mower, trailers and other items.

During the investigation, deputies learned that Blankenship was responsible for a suspicious structure fire in the 600 block of Etzler Road in the Troutville area on January 20, 2019, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrested Blankenship at a store near exit 150 off of Interstate 81 in Botetourt County.

He is being held at the Botetourt-Craig Regional Jail without bond.