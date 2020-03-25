‘I’ll see him again’: Family remembers Pittsylvania County man who died after testing positive for the coronavirus

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – On Wednesday, we learned of four new coronavirus deaths in Virginia, including one man from Pittsylvania County.

Family members told 10 News Landon Spradlin died early Wednesday morning in a North Carolina hospital.

Hope turned to heartbreak overnight as Spradlin’s four children learned their 66-year-old father lost his battle against the coronavirus.

“He's our dad, you know, he's invincible,” Spradlin’s daughter Judah Strickland said.

Strickland said her dad was a lifelong Christian missionary and a talented musician.

“Anybody who knows us will tell you that my dad is a legend,” Strickland said.

Last week, Landon and his wife were heading home from a mission trip in New Orleans when he collapsed and was taken to a hospital in Concord, North Carolina, where he tested positive for COVID-19. He was put on a ventilator and his health took a turn for the worst on Tuesday night. That’s when Strickland rushed to the hospital.

“I said, ‘Look, I haven’t seen my dad in six weeks. Please let me go see him.’ And she said, ‘Look, under any other circumstances, we would, but this is uncharted territory for us,’” Strickland said.

Because of coronavirus restrictions, Strickland wasn't able to tell her dad goodbye.

A family defined by faith is now separated when they need each other most. Their mother is quarantined.

While she’s tested negative for COVID-19, she is still showing symptoms.

“It's very difficult because of course we want to be there to comfort our mother,” Strickland said.

Despite the devastation, Strickland is leaning on the legacy of faith her father left behind.

“I know I'll see him again. It sucks. It hurts but I know I'll see him again,” Strickland said.

She’s hoping others affected by this growing pandemic can learn from her family's strength.

“God doesn't always do what you want him to do but that doesn't mean he's not God,” Strickland said.

Strickland's mother will remain quarantined until she's no longer showing symptoms.

Click here to find the GoFundMe set up to help the family.