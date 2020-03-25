Roanoke’s Kids Square distributes take home science kits during pandemic

ROANOKE, Va. – Kids Square in Roanoke is finding ways to make sure families can beat isolation boredom.

Kits for Kids come with a number of hands-on activities to keep little ones entertained and learning. They handed out more than 100 kits Tuesday to families drive-thru style.

The projects include playdoh, fizzy balloons and marshmallow guns among others.

They’re all things that require some critical thinking and involve a little fun too.

“Our kids need that comfort, they need to not be nervous about what’s going on, so we’re trying to keep that normalcy in their life, and then we’re also trying to helps moms and dads who are at home with their kids, having to home school,” Kids Square executive director Felicia Branham said.

Kids Square has also been doing daily Facebook lives to interact with children at home. You can contact the museum directly to get on the list for a kit.