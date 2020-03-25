Spreading cheer with it’s needed most; Christiansburg man sets up elaborate light display

Christiansburg – A Montgomery County man is working hard to lift up the community’s spirits by bringing back a twist on a holiday lights show.

We’re trying to spread cheer during this uncertain time. Please come by with your family, 1460 Sleepy Hollow Rd, Cburg. Tune to 89.7. There are four different songs to enjoy. GOD BLESS AMERICA!! Please share!!! Posted by Jeff Gandee on Saturday, March 21, 2020

Jeff and Lisa Gandee's home on Sleepy Hollow Road in Christiansburg is decorated in patriotic themed Christmas lights. Every year Jeff puts on a big holiday lights display set to music, and said after he saw an article on social media about others putting their lights back up during the coronavirus outbreak, he decided to join in.

He immediately purchased a light-up American flag for his front yard, patriotic theme music to set his lights too, and quickly decorated his house.

He told 10 News he hopes to help others smile, and spread a little cheer when it’s needed most.

"I'm just hoping when people look at my lights they just smile and it brings them a little bit of happiness,” Jeff said.

When you drive by, tune your radio to 89.7 to hear the music.

The public is invited to drive back and watch the show. The address is 1460 Sleepy Hollow Road, Christiansburg.