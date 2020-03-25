WATCH LIVE: Gov. Northam’s March 25 Virginia coronavirus update

RICHMOND, Va. – Starting Wednesday, Gov. Ralph Northam will only be giving an update on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 2 p.m., unless there’s a major update to report.

Right now, there are 396 cases across Virginia.

Wednesday is the first day that certain non-essential business will be required to be closed across Virginia.

On Saturday, Northam announced that testing criteria for coronavirus would be altered to give additional priority to medical professionals who have treated coronavirus patients and to those in longterm care facilities.

