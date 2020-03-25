What’s News Today: lane closures, benefit concerts

ROANOKE, Va. – Lane closures could impact your commute in Lynchburg. Crews will work on Lakeside Drive and Odd Fellows Road between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Multiple lanes will be closed from time to time.

The Radford Army Ammunition Plant will hold a community meeting tonight. Because of the restrictions on public gathering, the meeting will be broadcast on the Radford Army Ammunition Plant Facebook page tonight.

The first of four concerns, recorded over the weekend at Dr. Pepper Park in Roanoke, will air on Blue Ridge PBS. During the broadcast, there will be instructions on how you can donate money, with 75 percent of proceeds going to downtown Roanoke businesses.