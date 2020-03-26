Disaster relief group donates protective gear to local medical staff

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Local disaster relief organizations are helping battle a different type of disaster.

The Southern Baptist Convention of Virginia is donating more than 3,600 masks and 100 protective suits to Centra.

The protective equipment will be used to keep medical staff safe while treating patients with the new coronavirus (COVID-19).

It’s the same equipment they use when called to clean up communities after natural disasters.

“For us when we respond to disasters. It doesn’t matter whether it’s a typhoon, hurricane, tornado or a virus, a pandemic. We have protocol in place to make response for whatever type of disaster we’re faced with,” said director Mark Gauthier.

Organizers say this was made possible by local churches who support them.