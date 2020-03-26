Fleet Feet Roanoke encourages running during quarantine, raising money for food
Fleet Feet creates group called Running is NOT Cancelled
ROANOKE, Va. – As the world has come to a halt, Fleet Feet Roanoke wants to remind you that one activity is very much open... running.
Since the spread of the virus, the local business created a local Facebook group, Fleet Feet Roanoke Running is NOT Cancelled.
Already, more than 1,100 people have joined, posting pictures of them running outside during a time when gyms are closed.
Since the group has taken off, Fleet Feet Roanoke has partnered with Press Press Merch to create a t-shirt with the slogan.
A portion raised from sales will go to Feeding Southwest Virginia.
