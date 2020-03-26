Giles County launches two programs to help business community, elderly as the coronavirus spreads

Giles County launched two new programs this week to benefit people in the community during times of uncertainty.

The Giles gift card program will promote and sell subsidized dining and lodging gift certificates that will quickly generate revenue for local business owners.

They'll be available in $20 increments.

“The purpose of this program is to attempt to generate public interest and awareness of the importance of continuing to support our local businesses,” said Cora Gnegy, Giles County Tourism Marketing Director

"Most importantly, the gift certificates will generate revenue quickly for business owners to support their operations through this very difficult time. The gift certificates are available in $20 increments, and are redeemable immediately, or at any time in the future, at full face value of $30. This means the customer will receive 50% more value than the purchase price. The 50% increase in value is subsidized by dollars generated from meals taxes and other tourism related revenues. 100% of these funds will be sent to the restaurants or lodging properties immediately after purchase. Customers will receive an email after your purchase with order details to print the ‘gift certificate’. Simply take it to the restaurant or lodging property to redeem when convenient. "

You can purchase gift cards here.

The county also launched a senior check program, designed to help get in touch with seniors by submitting names of elderly people in the community who don’t have access to a caretaker. They can then call, conduct welfare checks, and deliver supplies to the elderly.

For more information you can call them at 540-921-0035 or visit this website.