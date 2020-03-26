Gleaning for the World sewing dozens of masks for local hospitals

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Governor Ralph Northam has been stressing the need for more protective equipment to help medical staff in the front lines dealing with patients who have the coronavirus. Organizations in our area are hoping to lessen the burden.

Volunteers with Gleaning for the World are sewing dozens of masks for local hospitals.

The organization is asking the community to pitch in too.

The masks can be donated or dropped off in a bin at Centra’s Dawson Inn entrance.

“What we’re doing, we’re just giving back to them when this is something they really need,” said Rachel Luce, assistant volunteer coordinator.

“We’re asking for 100% cotton masks only. There are a lot of tutorials and patterns online that people can choose from. If people want to donate specifically for Centra, we do have a pattern here that they can call us and find out how to get that pattern,” said Teresa Davis, communications director.

Davis said the masks will be cleaned by medical staff before use.