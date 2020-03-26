Krispy Kreme will be giving health care workers free doughnuts as coronavirus spreads

ROANOKE, Va. – Know any health care workers? They’ll certainly want to read this article!

Krispy Kreme is giving all health care workers a free dozen glazed doughnuts every Monday from March 30 through May 11 to show their gratitude for all they are doing during the coronavirus outbreak.

This initiative kicks off on Monday which is National Doctor’s Day and the promotion concludes after National Nurses Week, which runs from May 6 to 12.

To claim the dozen doughnuts, healthcare workers will simply go through the drive-thru, give their order and show an employee badge.

Hey healthcare pros! You all are incredible. 🥰 As a sweet THANK YOU for all you’re doing, we've got FREE dozens for you... Posted by Krispy Kreme Doughnuts on Wednesday, March 25, 2020

For everyone, on Saturdays beginning March 28, Krispy Kreme will add a free dozen glazed doughnuts to every pick-up, drive-thru and delivery order that includes a full price dozen glazed doughnuts or more, encouraging customers to put a smile on a neighbor’s face by giving them the free dozen.