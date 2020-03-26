Lynchburg 18-year-old charged in connection with fatal shooting released from juvenile detention

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A Lynchburg 18-year-old who was charged in connection to a shooting last May that left one teen dead has been released from juvenile detention, according to the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office.

Austin Rozdilski was found guilty in December of unlawful wounding. He was found not guilty of second-degree murder, malicious wounding and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Officials said Rozdilski’s sentencing was originally scheduled for April 6 but was moved to March 18 due to the emergency judicial order to minimize court hearings in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Rozdilski turned 18 on March 18, and according to the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, once a teenager turns 18 they must be sent to jail or be released from juvenile detention.

The court ordered Rozdilski was to be released on a $5,000 unsecured bond. The court says that he must live with his parents, he cannot leave the house and his parents are required to remove all guns from the home.