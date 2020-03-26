Lynchburg man arrested and facing handful of drug, gun charges

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg police arrested a man who was wanted for failing to appear in court and ended up charging him with a handful of other offenses after finding drugs and a gun, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

An officer found Sergio Sihlangu, 32, of Lynchburg, in the 400 block of Federal Street around 3:40 p.m. on Wednesday.

When Sihlangu was arrested on his active warrant, the police department said the officer found a concealed gun, crack, cocaine and other items “consistent with drug distribution.”

Sihlangu is charged with the following:

Two counts of possession of controlled substance

Possession of ammunition by a convicted felon

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Two counts of possession with intent to distribute schedule 1 or 2 drugs

Possession of a firearm while in possession with intent to distribute schedule 1 or 2 drugs

Carrying a concealed weapon

This is an ongoing investigation.