58ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1554.

58ºF

Local News

Lynchburg man arrested and facing handful of drug, gun charges

Officers found a concealed gun, crack, cocaine

Ashley Curtis, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Lynchburg, Crime
When Sihlangu was arrested on his active warrant, the police department says the officer found a concealed gun, crack, cocaine and other items “consistent with drug distribution.”
When Sihlangu was arrested on his active warrant, the police department says the officer found a concealed gun, crack, cocaine and other items “consistent with drug distribution.” (Blue Ridge Regional Jail)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg police arrested a man who was wanted for failing to appear in court and ended up charging him with a handful of other offenses after finding drugs and a gun, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

An officer found Sergio Sihlangu, 32, of Lynchburg, in the 400 block of Federal Street around 3:40 p.m. on Wednesday.

When Sihlangu was arrested on his active warrant, the police department said the officer found a concealed gun, crack, cocaine and other items “consistent with drug distribution.”

Sihlangu is charged with the following:

  • Two counts of possession of controlled substance
  • Possession of ammunition by a convicted felon
  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • Two counts of possession with intent to distribute schedule 1 or 2 drugs
  • Possession of a firearm while in possession with intent to distribute schedule 1 or 2 drugs
  • Carrying a concealed weapon

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: