Lynchburg man arrested and facing handful of drug, gun charges
Officers found a concealed gun, crack, cocaine
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg police arrested a man who was wanted for failing to appear in court and ended up charging him with a handful of other offenses after finding drugs and a gun, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.
An officer found Sergio Sihlangu, 32, of Lynchburg, in the 400 block of Federal Street around 3:40 p.m. on Wednesday.
When Sihlangu was arrested on his active warrant, the police department said the officer found a concealed gun, crack, cocaine and other items “consistent with drug distribution.”
Sihlangu is charged with the following:
- Two counts of possession of controlled substance
- Possession of ammunition by a convicted felon
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Two counts of possession with intent to distribute schedule 1 or 2 drugs
- Possession of a firearm while in possession with intent to distribute schedule 1 or 2 drugs
- Carrying a concealed weapon
This is an ongoing investigation.
