Montgomery County Public Health Task Force creates podcast, video to answer questions

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Following the first confirmed case of the coronavirus in the New River Valley area, the Montgomery County Public Health Task Force created a video and podcast to help address concerns.

On Tuesday, Radford University announced one of its students contracted coronavirus while on spring break.

In response, the New River Valley Health District discussed the risk of exposure and how to prevent it with Health Director Dr. Noelle Bissell and District Epidemiologist Jason Deese.

“We urge everyone to continue to practice easy and effective personal public health precautions,” said Dr. Bissell. “These include hand and surface hygiene and social distancing. These are the most effective ways to minimize the spread of illness and keep yourself and those around you well.”

The district also offers and public health call center to answer your questions.

The number to call is 540-267-8240.

Operating hours are Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon and Sunday, noon to 4 p.m.

After hours, you can leave a message and an operator will call you back.