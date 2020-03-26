Special Olympics Virginia cancels all activities due to coronavirus

RICHMOND, Va. – Special Olympics Virginia is the latest organization to cancel upcoming events due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials say that all community-based practices, competitions and other activities through the end of May have been canceled, in addition to the Summer Games scheduled for June 12-13.

Below is a statement from the organization:

"We made this decision based on information from experts, prioritizing the well-being our of athletes, family members, volunteers and supporters. Our events are opportunities for people to come together for a wonderful cause but unfortunately, that joining together can pose a risk to our athletes and communities.

During the course of the next few weeks we'll be sharing useful information with all of our athletes, coaches and families on ways they can stay fit and make healthy lifestyle choices. We'll post videos of training you can do at home as well as other tips and online resources. Stay tuned to our Facebook page and your email for more details.

Our staff is still working so if you have any questions or need to reach out to us you can contact any staff member via email. We appreciate your cooperation and understanding."