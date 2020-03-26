Valley Metro will not collect fares in order to practice social distancing

ROANOKE, Va. – In an effort to encourage social distancing, Valley Metro says it will not be collecting fares.

Fare collection will reportedly stop starting on Friday, March 27 and ending on April 24, but it could end later.

Officials say seven-day and monthly VPASS holders will be able to exchange their valid pass for a new pass. VPASS holders getting a new pass should not activate the new pass until after fares are reinstated.

Valley Metro is asking passengers to follow these guidelines: