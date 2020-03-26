60ºF

WATCH: Roanoke coronavirus March 26 update

City leaders held a virtual news conference on Thursday afternoon

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

ROANOKE, Va. – The City of Roanoke held a virtual news conference on March 26 with Mayor Lea, Vice Mayor Cobb & City Manager Bob Cowell.

Roanoke city leadership is addressing the coronavirus during a virtual news conference with Mayor Lea, Vice Mayor Cobb & City Manager Bob Cowell.

