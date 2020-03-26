WATCH: Roanoke coronavirus March 26 update
City leaders held a virtual news conference on Thursday afternoon
ROANOKE, Va. – The City of Roanoke held a virtual news conference on March 26 with Mayor Lea, Vice Mayor Cobb & City Manager Bob Cowell.
March 26 Roanoke Coronavirus update
Roanoke city leadership is addressing the coronavirus during a virtual news conference with Mayor Lea, Vice Mayor Cobb & City Manager Bob Cowell.Posted by WSLS 10 / WSLS.com on Thursday, 26 March 2020
Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.