YMCA offering $30 a day emergency childcare for essential personnel

ROANOKE, Va. – The YMCA of Virginia’s Blue Ridge will begin offering emergency childcare on March 30 for families of essential personnel.

Camp Hope will provide care for children ages 5-12 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. It will cost $30 per day, but you can apply for financial assistance.

The program will be available in Roanoke, Salem, Botetourt, and Rockbridge. It is first-come, first-serve at each location and caretakers will have a maximum child-to-staff ratio of nine-to-one.

The days of available care vary for each location.

If you are interested, you can find the form to apply here.

“The YMCA has stood by the community through pandemics, the Great Depression, World Wars, terrorist attacks, and economic disasters,” said Mark Johnson president and CEO of the YMCA of Virginia’s Blue Ridge. “During those times and others, the Y responded to the most pressing needs in our communities and the people who call them home. Today, the YMCA is no different.”

According to the YMCA, all locations are licensed under the Department of Social Services.

To prevent the spread of the coronavirus, caretakers will do frequent temperature checks and clean with Centers for Disease Control approved disinfectants. If any child shows symptoms similar to the coronavirus or someone in the child’s family shows symptoms, they will not be admitted.