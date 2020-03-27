Coronavirus’ effect on economy may impact Roanoke County schools upcoming budget

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – The budget approved Thursday by the Roanoke County School Board could see changes due to the effects of the coronavirus on the economy.

The School Board approved a general fund budget for the upcoming school year of $156,531,289.

That is a 3.3% increase from the previous year’s budget, according to school spokesperson Chuck Lionberger.

Highlights of the new budget include:

A one-step raise for all contracted staff and an additional half-percent raise beyond the one-step increase for teachers

Making nurses full-time employees with benefits (nurses currently are part-time employees)

Creation a new alternative educational program for secondary students

Expanded contracts for bus drivers and bus aides

“We may be losing significant revenues,” said Roanoke County School Board Chariman Don Butzer. “The pandemic is having a catastrophic effect on the economy, so we may have to go back and make changes to this budget,” Butzer added.

By Virginia code, school boards must adopt a budget by April 1 to be presented to the Board of Supervisors. The adopted budget will now be sent to the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors for approval.