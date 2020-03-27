Coronavirus’ effect on economy may impact Roanoke County schools upcoming budget
Budget includes a one-step increase for all contracted staff
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – The budget approved Thursday by the Roanoke County School Board could see changes due to the effects of the coronavirus on the economy.
The School Board approved a general fund budget for the upcoming school year of $156,531,289.
That is a 3.3% increase from the previous year’s budget, according to school spokesperson Chuck Lionberger.
Highlights of the new budget include:
- A one-step raise for all contracted staff and an additional half-percent raise beyond the one-step increase for teachers
- Making nurses full-time employees with benefits (nurses currently are part-time employees)
- Creation a new alternative educational program for secondary students
- Expanded contracts for bus drivers and bus aides
“We may be losing significant revenues,” said Roanoke County School Board Chariman Don Butzer. “The pandemic is having a catastrophic effect on the economy, so we may have to go back and make changes to this budget,” Butzer added.
By Virginia code, school boards must adopt a budget by April 1 to be presented to the Board of Supervisors. The adopted budget will now be sent to the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors for approval.
