77ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1554.

77ºF

Local News

Coronavirus’ effect on economy may impact Roanoke County schools upcoming budget

Budget includes a one-step increase for all contracted staff

Jenna Zibton, Anchor

Tags: Education, Coronavirus, Roanoke County, Roanoke
Roanoke County school leaders prepare for remainder of academic year
Roanoke County school leaders prepare for remainder of academic year

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – The budget approved Thursday by the Roanoke County School Board could see changes due to the effects of the coronavirus on the economy.

The School Board approved a general fund budget for the upcoming school year of $156,531,289.

That is a 3.3% increase from the previous year’s budget, according to school spokesperson Chuck Lionberger.

Highlights of the new budget include:

  • A one-step raise for all contracted staff and an additional half-percent raise beyond the one-step increase for teachers
  • Making nurses full-time employees with benefits (nurses currently are part-time employees)
  • Creation a new alternative educational program for secondary students
  • Expanded contracts for bus drivers and bus aides

“We may be losing significant revenues,” said Roanoke County School Board Chariman Don Butzer. “The pandemic is having a catastrophic effect on the economy, so we may have to go back and make changes to this budget,” Butzer added.

By Virginia code, school boards must adopt a budget by April 1 to be presented to the Board of Supervisors. The adopted budget will now be sent to the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors for approval.

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: