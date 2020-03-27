Franklin County teenager ran away from home without needed medications

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a 17-year-old girl who ran away from home.

Alexis Grace Akers was last seen on Wednesday night at about 11 p.m. Her parents reported her missing at about noon the following day after checking her room and realizing she was gone.

She has a history of running away; however, she left home without any means of financial resources, communication, or needed medications, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Alexis is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing about 115 pounds. She has brown hair, blue eyes, fair skin and wears glasses.

Anyone with any information about where she may be is asked to contact the Franklin County Sheriffs Office at 540-483-3000.