Pulaski Co. authorities warn of door-to-door scammers pretending to offer COVID-19 testing

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – There are people going door-to-door claiming to be government or health department officials offering in-home testing for the new coronavirus (COVID-19), according to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office says scammers are doing this to gain access to people’s homes.

They’re reminding citizens not to let them inside. If someone claiming to be administering COVID-19 tests shows up on your doorstep, the Sheriff’s Office says to immediately call police.

The Virginia Department of Health says there are no authorized medical workers providing door-to-door testing services in the New River Health District (Floyd, Giles, Montgomery and Pulaski countries and the City of Radford).