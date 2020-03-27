Want to help small businesses in the Roanoke Valley? Buy a T-shirt

ROANOKE, Va. – A fashionable fundraiser is helping local small businesses in the Roanoke Valley stay on their feet.

Big Lick Screen Printing in Roanoke is making T-shirts to raise money for small businesses in the area impacted by the coronavirus. It’s all part of the #HereforGood campaign to support local companies.

About 40 companies have signed up from yoga and karate studios to nonprofits. In 48 hours, Big Lick raised about $700 by selling T-shirts with designs from the businesses.

“I hope that people can keep that spirit of community together because that is vital to our local economy,” said Marj Easterling, the owner of Big Lick Screen Printing. “Small businesses make everything happen.”

$10 from every T-shirt sale go to the business of your choice.