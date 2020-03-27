WATCH LIVE: Gov. Northam’s March 27 Virginia coronavirus update

RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Ralph Northam is scheduled to give an update on the coronavirus situation in Virginia at 2 pm. on Friday.

Right now, there are 608 cases across Virginia.

Northam started his address by reminding Virginians about the importance of social distancing.

The governor told people that if they don’t need to leave their homes, they they should not leave them.

Northam said that there are not enough tests or protective medical supplies for health care workers.

Wednesday was the first day that certain non-essential business will be required to be closed across Virginia.

On Saturday, Northam announced that testing criteria for coronavirus would be altered to give additional priority to medical professionals who have treated coronavirus patients and to those in longterm care facilities.

