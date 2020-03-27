What’s News Today: bus changes, ‘parades’

ROANOKE, Va. – Salem City Council will hold a special meeting today. It will consider an emergency ordinance related to procedures for electronic meetings of council and other boards.

Roanoke City Council will hold a special meeting today. It will consider an emergency ordinance allowing change to certain deadlines and public meeting procedures. It will also approve an ordinance allowing Valley Metro to suspend fares.

Principals and teachers in Christiansburg will parade through town today. It’s a way of showing support to their students during these unprecedented times. There are three different routes they will travel through town starting at 1 p.m. They ask that you stay on the sidewalk or in your yard. You can find the different routes on the schools website.