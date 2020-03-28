66ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1554.

66ºF

Local News

Berglund Center, K92 launch contest giving away free tickets to those facing coronavirus on the front lines

Nominate someone on social media using #ticketsfortoughtimes

Ashley Wills, Producer

Tags: Coronavirus, Roanoke
Berglund Center and K92 teaming up for Tickets for Tough Times
Berglund Center and K92 teaming up for Tickets for Tough Times (Berglund Center / K92)

ROANOKE, Va. – The Berglund Center and K92 Radio are teaming up to thank those working hard to keep everyone safe as the coronavirus spreads across the country.

Do you know someone who deserves to be recognized for how they’re serving our community during this time?

Twenty people will be given a pair of tickets (and parking pass) to a show of their choice once things get back to normal at the Berglund Center.

How to nominate someone:

  1. Post a picture and a short blurb about their service on your Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter pages. You only need to post in once place
  2. In that post, make sure to tag the Berglund Center, K92 and use #TicketsforToughTimes

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.