Berglund Center, K92 launch contest giving away free tickets to those facing coronavirus on the front lines

ROANOKE, Va. – The Berglund Center and K92 Radio are teaming up to thank those working hard to keep everyone safe as the coronavirus spreads across the country.

Do you know someone who deserves to be recognized for how they’re serving our community during this time?

Twenty people will be given a pair of tickets (and parking pass) to a show of their choice once things get back to normal at the Berglund Center.

How to nominate someone: