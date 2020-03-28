Coronavirus concerns pause search for new Franklin County Schools superintendent

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – The Franklin County School Board announced Friday that it is temporarily suspending its search for a new superintendent due to coronavirus concerns.

“As a board, the decision to suspend our search for a superintendent was made to ensure the safety of everyone involved in the hiring process,” said School Board Chair Julie Nix. “We want to hire the best possible candidate for Franklin County Schools, and the Board feels that our ability to do that is significantly hindered in this current environment.”

Nix said the current closures and travel restrictions were a main factor in the decision.

Instead, the school board has asked Dr. W. Mark Church to delay his retirement until December 31, 2020. He announced his retirement in December 2019.

“For continuity and consistency, particularly in these stressful times, the Board felt that the best course of action for our school community would be to ask Dr. Church to remain as Superintendent in Franklin County Public Schools,” Nix said.

The board plans to resume the search in the summer.