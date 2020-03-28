Health expert encourages social distancing when out enjoying nice weather

ROANOKE, Va. – 7-year-old Aliyah Redditks was playing happily on the playground equipment at Longwood Park in Salem on Friday. It may have been just another beautiful spring day, but the concern over the new coronavirus (COVID-19) was not lost on Redditks.

“Me and my mom bring sanitizer and we do our hands before we go and play," Redditks said.

That’s not the only precaution she takes.

“We make sure we’re careful around people," she said.

Roanoke's Greenway was busy Friday with people enjoying the warm weather. (WSLS)

Donna Lancaster was at the park with her grandchild, but said the virus is not something that worries her.

“We’re not really around people that I think are sick," said Lancaster.

She also came prepared with a washcloth and wipes. She said the virus shouldn’t keep kids inside.

“They need to get outside to play with other kids because they’re not in school," Lancaster said.

At Wasena Park in Roanoke, no one was at the playground but there were plenty of people on the Roanoke River Greenway.

“It’s just a more conscious effort of staying farther apart. The weather‘s been really nice, so there’s a lot more people out," said Roanoke resident Tresa Walko.

“I’m not doing anything different than I would if I was doing it on a regular basis," said Roanoke resident Stacy Joyce. "I’m covered by the blood of Jesus, so it doesn’t bother me at all.”

Walko said the virus is on her mind but was still able to enjoy being outside.

“There’s always that little back thought of, ‘Who’s carrying this?’ but everyone’s out here together so you just enjoy the nature and go with it," said Walko.

Roanoke-Alleghany Health District Communicable Disease Control Director Dr. Mary O’Dell reminded people to practice social distancing if they go outside.

“If I was going to take my kid on the playground, probably cleaning up I’d probably clean area all the area off where they are going to play," O’Dell said. "We still have to do social distancing. That’s going to be the tricky thing.”

The recommendation is to be at least six feet away from other people.