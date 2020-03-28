Lynchburg police arrest two men after shooting, car chase

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department arrested two men after a shooting incident in Lynchburg early Friday morning.

Police they received a report at 2:37 a.m. that one car was chasing another on U.S. 29 northbound headed into Amherst County. The 911 communications center told police that shots had been fired during the car chase.

Deputies found and tried to stop a car involved in the chase, but police say the driver drove away and threw a gun out the window.

Police eventually stopped and arrested 22-year-old Rushon Majors and 21-year-old Tyler Britton. They say they also found the gun.

No one was hurt, according to police.

Majors and Britton are both facing charges for:

Shooting from an occupied vehicle

Maliciously shooting at an occupied vehicle

Reckless handling of a firearm

Attempted malicious wounding

Use of a firearm in commission of a felony

Both Majors and Britton are being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail in Amherst without bond.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective R. Miller at 434-444-6160 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900. You can also enter a tip online.