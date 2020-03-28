On the front lines: Local group honors health care workers during pandemic

FOREST, Va. – Organizations in our area want to recognize health care workers who are helping patients during the new coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Every year, the Rotary Club of Forest puts up thousands of flags on Graves Mill Road honoring first responders and people in the military.

The tradition is happening a little early this year, and it’s honoring a different group.

On Friday, five members helped secure 50 flags on the lawn.

The flags are all six feet apart.

Gary Hostuler, the president of the Forest Rotary Club, said this was a quick response to honor those putting their lives on the line not knowing what they’re walking into.

“Those people don’t know when a patient walks in--- they don’t know if they have this disease. They’re being exposed. So, we want everybody to recognize the risk that they’re taking for us,” Hostuler said.

The club says they’ll leave the flags up for two weeks.