Roanoke flower shop offering free year of flowers as reward after vans vandalized

ROANOE, Va. – A Roanoke flower shop is asking for help finding whoever is responsible for vandalizing their vans.

On Saturday morning, George’s Flowers posted pictures of its vans, with their windows destroyed.

“Times are hard enough without jerks like this costing us money in window repair! Help us out, friends! Don’t let them get away with this!” the flower shop posted to Facebook.

The flower shop offered a reward of a free year of flowers to the person who can provide relevant information that leads to an arrest in this case.