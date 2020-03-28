‘The local support is fantastic’: Roanoke produce company adapting to coronavirus closures

ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke-based produce company is now selling is products directly to consumers having to make some major changes as the coronavirus spreads across the country.

The company usually sells to schools and restaurants, but since schools are closed as well as many restaurants, it has tons of leftover inventory.

Roanoke Fruit & Produce Company is selling fruit, vegetable and root boxes and offering curbside pickup and delivery.

Roanoke Fruit & Produce Company is selling fresh fruits and vegetables to-go during COVID-19. (WSLS)

The owner, Fred Najjum, said a lot of people are also afraid to go to the grocery story now and he’s happy to help people get some fresh food.

“The local support is fantastic and I can’t tell everybody how much I really appreciate it,” Najjum said.

The company is also reminding folks to wash off any fruits or vegetables they are going to eat.

You can check out the company’s Facebook to order a produce box.