Tropical Smoothie Cafe donating 100,000 smoothies to health care workers, first responders

ATLANTA, Ga. – Tropical Smoothie Cafe is the latest company give back to those putting their health at risk, fighting the coronavirus.

The company has set a goal of donating 100,000 smoothies nationwide to local healthcare workers and first responders.

“In cafes across the country, the Tropical Smoothie Cafe family is working tirelessly to support our local communities, which are currently facing unprecedented hardship,” said Tropical Smoothie Cafe CEO Charles Watson in a news release. “Our safety is dependent upon the selfless, hard work of our local healthcare workers and first responders and we want to help them in any way we can. The 100K smoothie giveaway is a simple, but impactful example of one way we can show our gratitude and bring a smile to their face – one sip at a time.”

Each cafe has been challenged to donate 100 smoothies to help the company reach the 100,000 goal.

As of March 27, cafes has delivered approximately 20,000 smoothies across over 20 states and over 30 markets.