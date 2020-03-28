Beware of ‘stimulus scammers’ trying to steal your money or identity

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – While Americans wait to find out what they will receive from the $2 trillion COVID-19 stimulus package, scammers are already pouncing at the opportunity to try and steal their money or identity.

Virginia’s Attorney General Mark Herring sent out a warning concerning stimulus scammers on Friday. Herring said scammers are sending out misleading links that look like instructions on how to deposit a stimulus check into your bank account.

[Coronavirus stimulus check: Am I eligible? How much will I get?]

Western Virginia Better Business Bureau President Julie Wheeler said the scammers are using phone calls, emails, and even text messages to acquire your information. She says to do your research if you receive an email or text message that is supposedly from the government.

“Don’t click on those links. The government is not going to contact you through a text message," Wheeler said. "They’re also likely not going to contact you through an email with a link asking you to provide your information.”

If one of these scammers contacts you, report it to the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Section and the Better Business Bureau.