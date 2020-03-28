Virginia epidemiologist says coronavirus spread will last months

RICHMOND, Va. – 10 News spoke with the state epidemiologist, Dr. Lilian Peake, about the spread of COVID-19.

We asked her about the different messages the public is getting from federal and state leaders.

The president said he hopes the U.S. is back in business by Easter, while Governor Northam says it could take months.

We wanted to hear her expert opinion.

“We track the virus. We've been doing that since January, and we know that in other countries it has taken months for the outbreak to happen in that country and so that's what we're expecting," Dr. Peake said.

She says Virginia has a healthcare coordination work group where health systems are working together, including tracking what has happened in other states and countries to better prepare.