Doctor visits son though glass door as coronavirus separates his family

ARKANSAS – Health care workers are separating from their families during the coronavirus pandemic to keep them safe.

We’re reminded of the sacrifice they’re making from a photo of a son and father separated by a glass door.

Zeke is learning how to crawl and his dad, Jared, a resident physician at hospital in Arkansas, is learning how to fight a global pandemic away from his family.

"He is working right now in a rotation that has him all around the hospital, including the ER, and he just felt like it would be responsible for us to quarantine from each other,” explain Jared’s wife, Alyssa.

Look who we finally got to see today! Not going to pretend that I didn’t bawl like a baby when he left to go back to... Posted by Alyssa Burks on Wednesday, March 25, 2020

She shared the above photo on her Facebook page, showing her husband and son, separated by a glass door, saying they’re counting their blessings and asking others to do the same.

The photo quickly went viral with many people thanking the Burks and all medical families.

“I’ve had a lot of people that have commented and said thank you for the sacrifice your husband is making and all of the other medical staff that are working alongside him, but also the families they have that are at home and some of us are not living in the same house right now. It turns out I’m not nearly the only one that’s staying away from my husband right now. It was really neat to see I’m not alone in this and that the general community is responding to it in a positive way,” said Burks.