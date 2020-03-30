Coronavirus testing site to open at Martinsville Speedway

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A place known for testing drivers’ skills behind the wheel will soon be used for a totally different type of testing.

Martinsville Speedway is set to become a drive-thru coronavirus testing site.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, the goal is to have the site open April 6.

That opening date is dependent upon when the 200 test kits arrive.

The testing process will be like other drive-thru sites and people will be tested in their car by a medical professional or trained volunteer.

Only those who live in the city of Martinsville or Henry or Patrick counties and have a referral from a doctor will be tested.

The site will be open Monday through Friday and hours will be adjusted as needed.

It was the idea of the coronavirus task force created by the Harvest Foundation.

Local public safety officials then chose the speedway as the location.

The site is expected to be open for at least eight weeks, according to the Virginia Department of Health.