Moneta man arrested on 6 child sex charges
He was arrested on Monday
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Authorities arrested a 61-year-old Moneta man believed to be responsible for different sex crimes on Monday.
Ralph Lonas Jr. faces the following charges:
- Four felony counts of aggravated sexual battery of a child under the age of 13
- One count of taking indecent liberties of a child under the age of 15
- One count of forcible sodomy of a child less than the age of 13.
Lonas is being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail in Bedford without bond.
This is an ongoing investigation, with further charges possible, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office.
