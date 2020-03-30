Roanoke schools stopping food delivery to kids after Northam’s stay-at-home order

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City Public Schools are citing Gov. Ralph Northam’s stay-at-home order as the reason for making some drastic changes to how the district approaches this time where schools are not meeting in person.

Rita Bishop announced that all school buildings are now closed and that no employees will be allowed inside them until further notice.

Another major change is that the school will no longer be using buses to deliver meals to students.

While meals will not be delivered, starting Tuesday, the school district will provide grab-and-go service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at four schools:

Fallon Park Elementary

Round Hill Elementary

Patrick Henry High School

William Fleming High School.

The school board will meet Tuesday afternoon to discuss the governor’s order and determine how food service will operate moving forward.

For those who cannot visit any of the four schools, they’re directed to call 211.

All Roanoke City Public School employees will still be paid while schools are closed, according to Bishop.

Here are some other changes announced by Bishop: