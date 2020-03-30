Salem employee tests positive for the coronavirus

SALEM, Va. – A city of Salem employee has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to city manager Jay Taliaferro.

The employee works in the street and general maintenance department and is currently being treated at LewisGale Medical Center.

Because of social distancing precautions taken before this diagnosis, including separation of work crews and staggered start times tot he work day, the potential spread of the virus was limited to very few employees.

Those co-workers are now in self-quarantine.

The Health Department does not believe any other city employees are at risk.